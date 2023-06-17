Captain Abdul Rahim Al-Jami signs his book

Electronic science – Muhammad Kamashin Lovers of the legal and judicial rights culture lived in a scientific and cognitive atmosphere on the occasion of the signing ceremony and reading of the author: “In Defense of a Fair Trial, the Lawyer’s Role between Knowledge Rooting and Practical Empowerment” by Professor Abdel-Rahim Al-Jamei.

The ceremony was held in the Grand Seminar Hall adjacent to the headquarters of the Grand Palace, on Thursday evening, June 15, 2023, at the initiative of the National Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and Research in the Grand Palace.

The program of the reading and signing ceremony included a welcoming speech by the young Dr. Najwa Bakour, who welcomed the guests and mentioned the context and goals of the meeting, and the interests of the National Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and Research in the field of training, supervision and knowledge radiation.

This was followed by a blessed reading of the Book of God by the young reciter, Muhammad Al-Orabi, then a speech by the head of the National Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and Research at the Grand Palace, Dr. Aziz Al-Arousi, who thanked the guests of the meeting for their participation and sharing of their experiences, as well as the audience present, who came to celebrate a national cultural establishment with distinction .. a stature with half a century’s worth From the recognized human rights and legal experience.

And after Dr. Aziz Al-Arousi referred to some of the scientific and intellectual initiatives of the Center, he informed of the determination to organize activities related to the goals of the Center soon…

And Najwa Bakour gave the speech to the head of the scientific symposium. Idris Haidar, a lawyer at the Tangiers Authority, and the owner of a human rights and literary struggle… where he praised the experience of the President Abdel Rahim Al-Jami, considering the meeting with him as a valuable opportunity for young people joining the profession, to see closely a rich and deep experience, and for all those interested, as well as the associative fabric…

And through y. Haidar expressed his happiness for the confidence placed in his person to manage this distinguished knowledge meeting. He also thanked the organizing party for its good qualitative choices for orphans and intervenors, with reference to the goals that the National Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and Research works on, such as disseminating legal and judicial culture, and cooperation and coordination with centers and institutions of interest. Subscriber…

– The first reading was returned to Professor Abdul Razzaq Al-Jabari, President of the Magistrates Club of Morocco, and through it he stopped at the problem of defining a “fair trial”, which the legislator does not know, considering all the definitions in circulation as “superficial”.

Y spoke. Abd al-Razzaq al-Jabari on the guarantees of a fair trial in relation to international conventions and others… with his question: Do the guarantees of a fair trial achieve what the legislator intends to?? .

In his reading of Munjiz, “In Defense of a Fair Trial, the Lawyer’s Role between Knowledge Rooting and Practical Empowerment,” Part Y. Al-Jabbari divided into three parts: the nature of the book, its objectives, interaction and conclusions, suggesting some issues and problems, while talking about the elements of a fair trial, whether partial or total, and its connection to the sublime principle of “human dignity.”

Abd al-Razzaq al-Jabari raised fundamental issues such as the personal presence of the lawyer during interrogation… and the constitutionalization of the lawyer’s role and formal defenses, with the conclusion of the victory of ethics and the consecration of the principle of a fair trial.

The reading of Professor Mohamed Zurioli, a lawyer at the Tangier Authority, started from considering civility as one of the manifestations of a fair trial, and the fact that he accomplished “In Defense of a Fair Trial, The Lawyer’s Role Between Knowledge Rooting and Practical Empowerment” by Professor Captain Abdel Rahim Al-Jamei. For deep concepts over 550 pages.

D. Muhammad Zurioli simplified the parts of the first section of the book (The Science of Trial), and what was included in the second section (Al-Mastra’s Rooting for a Fair Trial), and he thus presented the geometry of the book, according to the words of the session moderator, D. Idris Haider.

y pointed out. Muhammad Zurioli to what was mentioned in the achievement about the right of defense and considering the lawyer as part of the judicial system.. the Moroccan legislator and the legal profession.

The reading of Counselor Mohamed Al-Mansouri, the regional president of the Magistrates’ Club of Morocco in Tetouan, carried the talk of considering the lawyer as an “encyclopaedia” because of the knowledge and experiences he accumulates, which allows a question to be raised about the problem of documentation and archiving, as indicated in his book by Professor Abd Al-Rahim Al-Jamei, who stopped at the definition of a fair trial. The novelty of the concept and the standard by which it is measured and its controls.

In the intervention of Professor Al-Mansouri, reference was made to the 2011 constitution, which affirmed the citizen’s right to a fair trial, as well as the roles of the lawyer, the ethics of this profession, the cooperation of the judge with the lawyer, and the theoretical foundation of the practice….

Professor Mohamed Reda Al-Zakaf, a member of the Tangiers Bar Council, read about the importance of writing as the antithesis of forgetfulness, with his reference to the author’s advantages as a jurist who witnessed a difficult period in the history of Morocco full of persecution and trials, and he / the university documented part of the famous trials in the history of Morocco.

Word in the intervention y. Al-Zakaf talked about the experience of Abd al-Rahim al-Jami’ as a lawyer and the importance of presenting this to young people so that they would be inspired by a set of values ​​of the profession… He concluded by talking about the contexts of the time of the book’s publication, especially the discussion of the experience of the criminal procedure and what the profession knows of difficult labors, as he put it.

The last intervention was profound and was devoted to the Professor, President Abdel-Rahim Al-Jamei, who spoke about his interest in the role of the lawyer in the framework of a fair trial in the light of legal jurisprudence, academic research and legal systems, considering his work was done with professional backgrounds inspired by experience in the field of defense… and that courage – he adds The university student – he was required to write about the issue of a fair trial that he has been carrying for 50 years, which allowed him to have a picture of the reality of institutions and the awareness of society, so that he could be a witness to a moment in the history of the country and its choices and public policies…..

y pointed out. Abdel-Rahim Al-Jamei indicated that a fair trial evolves with the development of texts, the extent to which legal texts are properly applied, and respect for professional ethics.

He touched on recording and documenting the famous trials and their role in reading the history of the judiciary.

The organizing agency allocated symbolic gifts to the celebrated person, along with testimonials for all participants in this scientific and knowledge meeting.