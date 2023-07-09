Anthony Mackie is ready to debut in the iconic role of Captain America in the fourth chapter of the saga dedicated to the hero. The star, however, is still hoping for a potential return of Chris Evans, the historical interpreter of Steve Rogers.

Anthony Mackie is set to debut as Captain America in Captain America: Brave New Worldexpected at the cinema for July 26, 2024. The star, however, still hopes he can split screen with the historical interpreter of the hero, Chris Evansretired – it seems permanently – from the MCU after Avengers: Endgame.

MCU – Anthony Mackie hopes for a return of Chris Evans

Anthony Mackie – fresh from the end of filming of Captain America: Brave New World – is currently busy promoting the series Twisted Metal – adaptation of the Peacock videogame saga of the same name. During an interview for Inversethe star then revealed his future plans, revealing that he still hopes to share the set with Chris Evans – and with other Marvel stars – in an upcoming project:

I would like the three of us [oltre a lui, si riferisce a Sebastian Stan, volto di Bucky Barnes, e Chris Evans] put ourselves in a situation that also requires the intervention of Chris Hemsworth [interprete di Thor]. I think the four of us together could cause quite a stir.

Mackie, therefore, would like to see the return of theiconic trio from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, consisting of Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson. The star actually recently returned to share the set with Sebastian Stan in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – whose story arc led Wilson to accept that he is the new Captain America. Chris EvansHowever, he has finished his commitment at Marvel Studios, while the fate of Chris Hemsworth and the consequent return of Thor appear uncertain after the release of “his” fourth standalone, Thor: Love and Thunder. The only way to bring Evans back into the MCU could therefore be the road of Multiversea concept that appears rather nebulous in the eyes of Anthony Mackie:

I’m still trying to figure out the Marvel-verse, or whatever… I don’t know, I don’t even know what the Multiverse is. I’m still trying to figure it out.

MCU – Anthony Mackie wanted to play Black Panther

However, if a “variant” of Rogers were to return thanks to the Multiverse, it would certainly not have the same appearance as Chris Evans. Mackie’s desire to return to sharing the set with Evans is therefore destined to remain a dream – at least within the MCU. The star, however, will be able to console himself by acting alongside the cast all star Of Captain America: Brave New World, formed by Harrison Ford, Liv Tayler, Tim Black Nelson, Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore and Rosa Salazar. So all that remains is to wait for more updatespending the release of the project in theaters.

