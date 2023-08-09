Captaincy of the Port 55 years supporting the maritime, port and tourist development of the region

Inspections for maritime pollution and decks have been increased in order to ensure that ships comply with maritime regulations.

Throughout these 55 years, the Captaincy of the Port of Santa Marta has played a crucial role in the regulation, supervision and promotion of maritime activities in the region. His missionary responsibilities include comprehensive maritime and port security, port management, environmental protection marine environment, and the application of international regulations related to maritime transport and navigation.

During this time, the Port Captaincy has faced various challenges and changes in the global maritime environment. has implemented new technologies and approaches to improve safety in shipping, pollution preventionthe response to emergencies at sea and the promotion of sustainable maritime trade.

In recent years it has played a role important in the tourism development of the region as are the characterization of 43 beaches in the department of Magdalena which has allowed us to know its dynamics and have it as an input for the other institutions in the fulfillment of different activities in those areas, they have been zoned 29 beaches in the Department in order to provide greater security for maritime activities and bathershave been issued 41 concessions and authorizations in assets for public use.

The Port Authority within its functions that include the regulation of national and international maritime traffic.

It may interest you: Port Authority extends maritime restriction due to strong breezes in Santa Marta

In addition, work is being done with the CIOH Caribbean Oceanographic and Hydrographic Research Center on the methodology to establish the Loading capacity of the Tourist beaches in the jurisdiction, technical feasibility concepts are also being issued for temporary permits in urban beaches and have an adequate use of them. It actively participates in the different meetings related to goods for public use and its current problems due to processes of coastal erosion.

Inspections for maritime pollution and decks have been increased in order to ensure that ships comply with maritime regulations and can carry out maritime activities and do not generate pollution to marine ecosystems. These inspections may include aspects such as proper waste management, compliance with emissions standards, prevention of oil and chemical spills, among others.

For her part, the Port Captaincy as Maritime Authorityhas played an important role in consolidating the city as a safe and reliable destination for tourists, where an enormous growth in passenger transport to the different beaches of the jurisdiction has been reflected.

Table of figures. Port Authority delivered safety tips for the holiday season

For his part he Mr. Captain of the Frigate César Humberto Grisales López, Captain of the Port of Santa Marta, stated that the General Maritime Directorate through the Captaincy of the Port An authority has been established in recent years and is a benchmark axis in the city, this due to the supervision and regulation of maritime activities, with special relevance focused on sun and beach tourism, since it ensures that maritime operations are carried out safely and in compliance with Colombian merchant marine regulations.

The Port Authority within its functions that include traffic regulation national and international maritime, safety of navigation, prevention of marine pollution, issuance of navigation licenses and navigation permits for nautical activities.

It may interest you: DIMAR ALERT: Tropical Storm BRET threatens the Caribbean Sea

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

