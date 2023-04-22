Captives of freedom – Chocó7días.com

Captives of freedom Slavery and gradual emancipation in the Colombian black Pacific

By Yesenia Barragán. Publisher: Editorial Critica, 468 p.,

Summary

Captives of Liberty is a compelling investigation of the gradual abolition of slavery in Chocó and on the Pacific coast of Colombia.

From the jungles and gold mines of the Colombian black Pacific, Yesenia Barragán reviews the nineteenth-century emancipation project and affirms that liberal freedom, the product of gradual abolition, established a modern form of racial governance, the starting point for new modes of social domination, at the same time that he temporarily instituted a de facto slavery.

Although gradual emancipation was proposed in theory to end slavery, the author maintains that the slaveholders in Colombia ended up having an even greater interest in it.

Through narration and story, ‘Cautivas de la Libertad’ maps the universes of the children of the freedom of wombs, of the slave miners, of the free black vogues and of the white abolitionists of the Andean highlands .

Likewise, it insightfully highlights the way in which the processes of gradual emancipation and the post-slavery regime, typical of the Atlantic world, developed in Colombia.