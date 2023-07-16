Capture of Dangerous Inmate Michael Burham Ends Intensive Manhunt

Inmate Considered Dangerous for Survival Skills Captured after Daring Escape

Pennsylvania – Michael Burham, a dangerous inmate known for his survival skills, was apprehended by authorities on Saturday after successfully escaping from a Warren County prison on July 6. State police confirmed the capture to Univision News.

During a press conference, Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, Deputy Commissioner of Pennsylvania Police Operations, revealed that they received a tip about Burham’s whereabouts at 3:57 in the afternoon. Acting promptly, authorities managed to stop him at 5:50 pm in a wooded area near Logan Road, as he attempted to hide.

Burham was apprehended by a joint effort of Border Patrol, Marshals, and State Police, surprising him from behind. Fortunately, he was unarmed at the time of his arrest. Bivens stated that their investigation is still ongoing to determine if Burham received any assistance during his escape.

The escape of the 34-year-old inmate sparked a large-scale manhunt, with over 10 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies involved in the search. Burham, who was incarcerated for arson and robbery charges, is also a prime suspect in the murder investigation of a New York woman. Additionally, he was involved in a car theft and the kidnapping of a couple while evading recapture.

Authorities had labeled Burham as “very dangerous” due to his survival skills and military experience. As a precautionary measure, the community was warned not to approach him if encountered.

Surveillance footage from the jail revealed Burham’s daring escape plan. According to Warren County spokeswoman Cecile Stelter, Burham managed to escape the yard through a hatch in the metal roof, gaining access to exercise equipment. He then used tied sheets to descend from the roof. Stelter mentioned that staff only realized Burham was missing shortly after his escape.

Police had previously indicated that their leads pointed towards Burham’s proximity to Warren County, and their instincts proved correct with his capture this past Saturday.

Authorities are relieved to have Burham back in custody, ensuring the safety of the community and progressing in their murder investigation. As the investigation continues, they remain vigilant in uncovering any potential accomplices who may have aided in his escape.

