Capture of Nicolás Petro and Day Vázquez was declared legal

After an extensive hearing, a guarantee control judge declared legal the capture of Nicolás Petro, son of President Gustavo Petro, as well as the capture of his ex-wife Day Vázquez.

During the procedure, the prosecutor Mario Burgos presented the arguments that supported the detention according to the law.

The prosecutor mentioned that during the search and capture operation in Barranquilla, they found close to $25 million in Petro’s house; however, the defense claimed that it was a loan for maternity issues for the wife of the captured politician.

Despite the arguments of the defense, judge 74 of the criminal circuit with the function of guarantee control determined that the authorities had acted within the legal framework and respected the rights of those captured during the procedure carried out last Saturday morning.

The evidence against Nicolás Petro for alleged money laundering and illicit enrichment will be kept secret until next Tuesday, when the imputation hearing will be held, during which the investigative body will present the evidence collected against the deputy and his ex-partner, Day Vasquez.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation announced that in the next few hours “it will charge Petro Burgos with the charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment; and for Vásquez Castro the crimes of money laundering and violation of personal data”.

The case

The son of President Gustavo Petro is being investigated for alleged illicit enrichment. The scandal began when Day Vásquez, Nicolás Petro’s ex-partner, publicly accused him of receiving money from businessmen who allegedly offered them contracts in exchange for bribes and also mentioned that he received a large sum of money possibly from drug trafficking for his campaign. father.

What did President Petro say?

After the capture of his eldest son became known, President Gustavo Petro has only spoken on the subject once.

On Saturday, the president wrote the following on his Twitter account: “My son Nicolás and his ex-wife Days have been captured by the prosecutor’s office. As a person and a father, so much self-destruction hurts me a lot and the fact that one of my sons goes to jail; As President of the Republic, I assure that the Prosecutor’s Office has all the guarantees on my part to proceed in accordance with the law. I wish my son luck and strength. May these events forge his character and he may reflect on his own mistakes. As I stated before the attorney general, I will not intervene or pressure his decisions; let the law freely guide the process”.

