Authorities managed to capture 10 alleged members of the criminal group “Los Comisionistas”, accused of the crimes of kidnapping for extortion, conspiracy to commit a crime, aggravated robbery and forced disappearance.

These subjects would be responsible for kidnapping two merchants from the city of Villavicencio on August 13, 2022, whom they convinced by phone calls to travel to the municipality of Puerto Lleras in the department of Meta where they would supposedly negotiate a property. .

Alias ​​”Lucho”, head of the criminal organization, coordinated with aliases “Vegueta”, “Bones”, “Jhon”, “Boris”, “Cartagena”, “Milton”; as well as with three women known as “Milena”, “Marisol” and “Rosa”, to carry out the identification and follow-up of people who, due to their commercial activities, could become potential victims, sending said information to the criminal leader so that they can receive them. They proposed attractive deals.

It was in this way that they contacted the two men, who, once they were in the agreed place, were approached by several individuals who intimidated them with firearms, taking them to an unknown destination; Later they called their relatives, identifying themselves as FARC dissidents and demanding 500 million pesos in exchange for their release.

However, the impudence of the criminals had no limits, because after recording several survival videos to send to their relatives in order to pressure them to pay the money, they ended their lives and continued to make economic demands, making them believe that they were still living. with life.

After the complaint was filed, an investigation began and after eight months the alleged implicated in this unfortunate case ended up captured.

After their captures, the investigators traveled to a rural area in the municipality of Puerto Lleras in Meta, where the exhumation of two bodies found in common graves was carried out, which were taken to Legal Medicine for full identification and , so that relatives can give them a Christian burial.

Those captured were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the crimes of kidnapping for extortion, forced disappearance and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Source: Meta Police

