This man was required by court order for the crimes of aggravated homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime and trafficking, manufacturing, carrying or possession of firearms and ammunition.

In the municipality of Campoalegre, the development of the Ayacucho Plan and the inter-institutional work between the Ninth Brigade, through troops from the High Mountain Battalion No. 9 and officials of the CTI of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, allowed the order to be enforced lawsuit against alias ‘Glasses’.

The 34-year-old man, as an alleged member of the Dagoberto Ramos Residual Armed Group, would have participated in the homicides of four people registered on July 16, 2020 in the villages of Quebradón Sur and La Danta, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Algeciras, Huila.

Likewise, he is being investigated for the homicides registered in August 2020 and January 2021 in the urban area of ​​the town of Algeciras.

Alias ​​’Gafas’, in addition to his alleged participation in these events, was responsible for strengthening the Support Network for Residual Structures, RAER, both in the urban and rural areas of the municipalities of Algeciras and Campoalegre.