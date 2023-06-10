Home » Captured alias Wendy allegedly responsible for kidnappings in Arauca – news
Captured alias Wendy allegedly responsible for kidnappings in Arauca – news

The Army confirmed that in the village of Samoré, Norte de Santander, alias “El Alcalde”, a member of the Efraín Pabón Pabón Front, of the ELN, was captured.

According to the Army, Henry Rincón Bautista, alias “El Alcalde”, 43 years old, is a native of Toledo, Norte de Santander, and had a valid arrest warrant issued by the Attorney General’s Office, for being a member of the ELN since approximately eight years ago, and being the one who perpetrated the terrorist actions in the Caño Limón Coveñas Pipeline in the departments of Arauca and Norte de Santander.

This subject is now available to the authorities to continue his prosecution process.

Alias ​​El Indio, accused of attacks on the Pipeline

More arrests for attacks on the Caño Limón Coveñas Pipeline

Likewise, in another action, at a checkpoint located in the rural area of ​​Toledo, Norte de Santander, three subjects were captured in flagrante delicto, among them alias “El Indio”, apparently members of the Héroes y Mártires Battalion, of the Front of Guerra Oriental, of the ELN, for the crimes of carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition and conspiracy to commit a crime. One of the subjects could also be an explosivist, since he installed explosive devices to attack the Caño Limón Coveñas Pipeline.

Source: National Army – Eighth Division

