The Attorney General’s Office presented before a guarantee control judge three presumed members of the Arcesio Niño structure of the Farc dissidents, who would be involved in homicides and attacks against the civilian population in the eastern part of the country.

Two of the defendants, the brothers Junior Javier and John Ever Naranjo Téllez, would be responsible for the murder of three young people in a building in the village of Puerto Triunfo, in the El Oasis sector, in Puerto Gaitán (Meta). The bodies of the victims were found on December 13, 2022, with 39 impacts from firearms.

These two people are also attributed the burning of two inter-municipal public service buses, on November 9, 2022, in the rural area of ​​Puerto Gaitán. With this and other terrorist actions, apparently, they pressured merchants, transporters, and contractors to comply with the extortion quotas they imposed in the region.

For these facts, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations charged them with the crimes of aggravated homicide, terrorism, aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime; and illegal carrying of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition

The third accused belonging to the Arcesio Niño structure, identified as Luis Hernando Acevedo Galindo, alias El Enano, would have participated in an armed attack on a house in the village of Alto de Tillavá, in Puerto Gaitán, on July 2, 2022. In the criminal act killed a woman and her cousin was seriously injured.

Additionally, alias El Enano is accused of coordinating the logistics to supply the illegal group with food, weapons and other elements.

In this sense, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crimes of homicide, conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime for the purpose of extortion; and illegal possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

The three defendants did not accept charges. By order of a guarantee control judge, they must comply with a measure of custodial confinement in a prison.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

