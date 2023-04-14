The Criminal Investigation Section of the Police captured Jhon Jairo Moreno Bolaños, allegedly responsible for a crime of aggravated homicide in the attempted modality.

Moreno Bolaños, a 20-year-old resident of the Rivera municipality, was captured on 21st street and 12th street in the Tenerife neighborhood, thanks to a court order issued by the Attorney General’s Office.

According to the information provided by the Police, the detainee would be linked to events that occurred on August 2, 2021, where he would have tried to commit an aggravated homicide. The arrest warrant was issued for him to appear in the process that is ahead of him for this crime.

It is important to note that Jhon Jairo Moreno Bolaños already had a judicial record for other crimes such as homicide, aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime, trafficking, manufacturing and possession of narcotics, firearms trafficking, qualified theft and personal injuries.

After his capture, he was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office and will be presented before a guarantee control judge, who will decide his legal situation in the next few hours.

another captured

In another isolated incident, on Calle 21 with Carrera 12 in the Tenerife neighborhood, the arrest by court order of Diego Alexander Burgos, Dimas, 25, a resident of this sector, who verified his identity document, is required by the General Prosecutor of the Nation for the crime of Aggravated Homicide in the modality of Attempt.

This subject, according to the observations described in the arrest warrant, is required, with the purpose of appearing in the process that is brought forward for said crime, of which he is allegedly indicated by the victim, as the person responsible for the events that occurred. on July 28, 2021.