Captured allegedly responsible for the homicide of a teenager in Yopal

Authorities captured Crhisthian José Pidiache Durán, alias “Piolín” by court order for the crime of aggravated homicide.

According to the Casanare Police, this subject would be responsible for murdering the teenager Franklin Estiven Grosso Orentive, in events that occurred last Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in a wooded sector in front of Torres de San Marcos in Yopal.

According to the investigation, alias “Tweety” attacked the adolescent with a short stabbing weapon (knife) in different parts of the body 50 times.

The capture took place on a public road in the Bosques de San Martín neighborhood of Yopal and was later left as a prisoner, while he is presented this Saturday before a judge.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

