Captured allegedly responsible for the murder of the patrol car in Neiva

Patrolwoman was assassinated in Neiva

Intercepted by hitmen, the patrol car Paula Cristina Ortega Córdoba was murdered by individuals who were traveling on a motorcycle.

The events took place in the Calixto neighborhood, when the uniformed woman was going to the CAI Ipanema.

The seriously injured woman was taken to the Hernando Moncaleano Perdomo University Hospital, where he died shortly after.

Immediately, the authorities deployed a padlock plan to find the murderers.

Brigadier General Carlos Humberto Rojas gave statements to the W, ruling out that the murder was the product of a pistol plan by Farc Dissidents.

“In response to his functions and duties as National Chief of the Police Service, he recalled the operational security protocols that the institution has to anticipate, prevent, and mitigate violent acts that may occur in some prioritized and public order areas of the country.”

The uniformed woman was the mother of an eight-year-old girl and had been in the institution since 2021.

