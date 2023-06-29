Captured and seized in northern Cali

Criminals in Cali are increasingly using more unusual and strange ways to commit their crimes.

In commune 2, specifically in the San Vicente neighborhood in northern Cali, many of its inhabitants have detected the presence of people roaming around armed and even fleeing across the rooftops.

The special group of the Cali Metropolitan Police against the Gema motorcycle robbers detected one of the cases.

“Two people are captured and two firearms are seized in two isolated incidents. In the first case, when the uniformed officers request a search of a person with a man on a motorcycle in the San Vicente neighborhood, they immediately flee,” the Police explained.

“At that moment, the pursuit began to intercept the streets later on for the two men who were found with a Glock-type firearm,” he added.

Other confiscation:

In the same San Vicente neighborhood of the Valle del Cauca capital, in another operation a firearm was seized that would have been found in the parking lot of a building.

“When applying for admission, a few minutes pass. Later, two men with a suspicious attitude left through the roof of the place, leaving this element abandoned,” the authorities stated.

“After noticing the police presence, this is how they prevented the use of this weapon for criminal purposes against the integrity of a person,” added the Police.

Both those captured from the motorcycle in the first case, as well as the two firearms, were left at the disposal of the competent authority.

