This man was up on a tree, cutting 6 meters of cable.

Thanks to the call of the community of the Santa Teresa neighborhood, the quadrant patrol managed to capture a man, who was caught in a tree cutting approximately 6 meters of fiber optic cable with a diameter of approximately 2 centimeters, affecting this service. public in the sector.

In addition, this subject was found with a machete-type bladed weapon and a metal saw, with which he would have cut the cable, which he intended to sell in clandestine places for copper.

For this reason, this 47-year-old subject was made available to the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty to answer for the crime of aggravated robbery.

Major Edwin López, commander of the Third District, thanked the community for the timely information and collaboration of the Santa Teresa neighborhood, which allowed the capture of this criminal, who affected the internet service in this area of ​​the diocesan capital of Huila.