Home News Captured cable thief in Garzón, Huila
News

Captured cable thief in Garzón, Huila

by admin
Captured cable thief in Garzón, Huila

This man was up on a tree, cutting 6 meters of cable.

Thanks to the call of the community of the Santa Teresa neighborhood, the quadrant patrol managed to capture a man, who was caught in a tree cutting approximately 6 meters of fiber optic cable with a diameter of approximately 2 centimeters, affecting this service. public in the sector.

In addition, this subject was found with a machete-type bladed weapon and a metal saw, with which he would have cut the cable, which he intended to sell in clandestine places for copper.

For this reason, this 47-year-old subject was made available to the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty to answer for the crime of aggravated robbery.

Major Edwin López, commander of the Third District, thanked the community for the timely information and collaboration of the Santa Teresa neighborhood, which allowed the capture of this criminal, who affected the internet service in this area of ​​the diocesan capital of Huila.

See also  Two days of mourning in Cesar for the death of Rosa Rosado and Jairo Bolívar Araujo

You may also like

Not all dogs will be able to travel...

Farmers could receive a 20% refund on purchases...

‘Santa Marta more formal’, the fair that promotes...

These are the cities of the country with...

Bahía Solano: they seized more than a ton...

Hebei will implement a smart education demonstration project:...

Metrocali could be liquidated and the MIO service...

Warning to governors and mayors about compliance in...

A total of 208,000 pieces of job information...

Government of Casanare rehabilitates important tertiary road in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy