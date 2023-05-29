Captured couple in Gigante with possible weapons of dissidents

In the municipality of Gigante, a Venezuelan man and woman who apparently collaborated with the Farc dissidence were apprehended, a Mini Uzi submachine gun and some ammunition were confiscated.

The Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) carried out the operation with the support of the Army’s Ninth Brigade and in coordination with Garzón’s 26th Prosecutor’s Office, which resulted in the arrest of Erika Molimar Mujica Durán and Ramiro Rios Telles. The community report on suspicious activity in a house on Calle 7B and Carrera 2A, in the Centenario neighborhood, in the municipality of Gigante, served as the basis for the initiation of the investigation into the woman.

It may interest you: Captured for drug trafficking in Villavieja

The investigators complemented the information provided by the citizens with research work and follow-up techniques, which allowed to determine that war material would be stored in the residence, which belonged to dissident groups of the Farc.

The prosecutor requested a search and search warrant from the guarantee judge based on the information and evidence collected in the course of the investigation, and said order recently entered into force. The woman and man were taken to a preliminary hearing by the prosecutor’s office, who accused them of manufacturing, trafficking and possession of ammunition or firearms.

Rios Telles was released, but the togado ordered the intramural detention of Erika Molinar. The legal source stated that “the man is still linked to the investigation.” Erika Molimar Mujica Durán assured that she was from the Venezuelan state of Barquisimeto and that she was in Colombian territory with a temporary protection permit issued by Colombian Migration.