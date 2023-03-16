An aberrational case suffered Cali in which unfortunately a child under 9 years old was involved in a child pornography scenario.

The Cali Security Council, led by Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina and the commander of the Metropolitan Police of the capital of Valle, General José Gualdrón, They captured this creepy family gang.

Agents of the police institution, the Attorney General’s Office and the CTI Technical Investigation Corps, managed to bring ‘Los Bermúdez’ to justice, accused by the authorities of subjecting the aforementioned minor to commercial sexual exploitation of children.

the captured

All maintain a family link with the minor affected:

1. The mother.

2. The stepfather.

3. The grandfather.

According to an investigation by the authorities, the girl was sedated with medication to subdue herin a defenseless state, to the realization of these contents, considered as a heinous crime in its humanity.

Likewise, in the raids carried out in the Brisas de Mayo and Tierra Blanca neighborhoods Five cell phones were seized in which the perverted audiovisual material was stored.

In addition, the alleged rapists they abused the minor since she was 7 years oldacts that would be allowed by her mother, who would also have witnessed them.

The Family Ombudsman immediately began the process of restoring the rights of the victimto guarantee special protection.

Those involved were left at the disposal of a guarantee control judge, who dictated an intramural restraint measure for the following crimes:

– Concert to commit a crime in successive heterogeneous competition with abusive carnal access.

– Sexual acts.

– Violent carnal access with a child under 14 years of age aggravated.

– Pornography with a person under 18 years of age.

From the command of the Metropolitan Police it is specified that psychological tests specialized in human behavior, medical studies, follow-ups, interviews and other investigative activities, yielded conclusive results against those captured today, responsible for the custody of the minor.

