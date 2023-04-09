The Police advanced the capture of a man for alleged abusive carnal access with a minor.

The 57-year-old man, identified as “Rojas”, was arrested in the city of Neiva thanks to an arrest warrant for the events that occurred between 2006 and 2015 in the Villa Cecilia Comuna 2 neighborhood of the city.

According to the Police, the victim, a minor at the time, was the target of repeated violent action, since the man, who was close to the child’s family nucleus, took advantage of the situation to commit these acts.

This type of situation is an alert so that we do not leave our children alone, we must be cautious with the people who enter our homes, “said the Police.

Starting the week, at 87 A street with carrera 8 in the Carbonell neighborhood, the police also arrested a 25-year-old man, known as “Fabián”, a resident of this sector, by court order, who verified his identity document, is required by the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of Violent Carnal Access.

This subject, according to the observations described in the arrest warrant, is required, with the purpose of appearing in the process that is brought forward for said crime, of which he is allegedly indicated by the victim, as the person responsible for the events that occurred. the early morning of June 14, 2019.