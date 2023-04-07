A man was captured in Isnos, Huila, after the mother of an 11-year-old girl reported to the family police station that she had committed sexual acts against her daughter.

According to the Police, the complainant pointed out that the prisoner took advantage of the absence of the mother, who worked in one of the mills in the rural area of ​​Isnos, to offer deceit and touch the intimate parts of the minor.

The Group for Children and Adolescents, which encourages reporting in cases of sexual crimes against children and adolescents, which has been working in the area and thanks to its preventive work, thus managed to capture the individual by the SIJIN Pitalito .

It may interest you: One of the most wanted fell in Neiva

The events occurred in May of last year in the village of Cañaveral and the prisoner has been required by the single promiscuous municipal court of Isnos for the crime of sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age.

The man was placed at the disposal of the competent authority while his judicial situation is defined.

Meanwhile, in Pital Huila, two subjects identified by their victims were captured, two 12-year-old girls, for having allegedly abused them when they were 8 years old, one of them was subjected to humiliation about 20 times, the other three times according to the minors report.