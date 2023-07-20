Home » Captured for carnal access with a child under fourteen years of age in Aguachica
Captured for carnal access with a child under fourteen years of age in Aguachica

Captured for carnal access with a child under fourteen years of age in Aguachica

Officials attached to the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants, found the arrest of a subject in the municipality of Aguachica, Cesar.

After patrolling, searching and background checks in the Idema neighborhood of said town, the arrest by court order of Esneider Badillo Bayona, 27 years old, for the crime of carnal access with a minor under fourteen years of agereason for which he was captured, testing positive through the PDA device.

Due to the above, he was made aware of his rights as a prisoner and was subsequently transferred to the facilities of the Immediate Reaction Unit (URI), where he must answer for the aforementioned crime and was left at the disposal of the competent authority.

The Cesar Police Department will strengthen the execution of the different strategies regarding coexistence and citizen security, We invite citizens to provide information through our emergency lines 123, 122, 155”, mentioned the institution

