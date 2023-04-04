The Police carried out the capture of three men for the theft of three batteries to support communications in rural area of ​​Palermo. The stolen items are valued at more than 24 million pesos.

The individuals were intercepted thanks to timely information from a citizen. The detainees moved in a Renault brand vehicle, in which they transported the stolen items and tools used to commit the crime.

Among those captured are William Andrés Saldaña Montero, 35, who records a conviction for the crimes of qualified and aggravated theft, illegal possession of firearms and falsification of public documents; Roberto Quintero Saldaña, 38, who has a criminal record, having been convicted twice for the crime of drug trafficking; and Pedro Agustín Ballesteros Vela, 41 years old.

It may interest you: Captured in Teruel, a man who would have raped four women

According to the previous investigative work, the individuals allegedly illegally entered a property located in the Buenos Aires de Palermo village, from where they stole the Huawei brand lithium batteries, used as energy support for telecommunications antennas. After committing the crime, they fled to the city of Neiva, where they were finally intercepted by the police.

The detainees were left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of theft, where in a hearing, a judge with functions of control of guarantees, determined a measure of confinement of liberty in a prison establishment.