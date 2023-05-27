Captured for drug trafficking in Villavieja

Units of the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants in the Centro neighborhood of Villavieja, managed to capture a woman identified as ‘Geraldine’, who was wanted by the circuit criminal court 1 for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or possession of narcotics.

The arrest of ‘Geraldin’ occurred during a background check carried out by the authorities in the municipality. Once the arrest warrant against him was confirmed, he was apprehended without major setbacks.

The woman will now face the legal consequences of her actions, since in 2022, during a search and raid, various doses of marijuana and bazuco were found in her possession, ready to be distributed. These tests were essential for her conviction, which amounts to 32 months in prison.

The authorities are waiting to receive the corresponding incarceration ticket to transfer ‘Geraldin’ to a penitentiary and prison center, where he will serve his sentence for the crime of drug trafficking.

pitalito

In the midst of another isolated search operation, the quadrant patrol in the Porvenir neighborhood of Pitalito managed to apprehend a 17-year-old adolescent in possession of a firearm.

The event took place at the 14th race with the corner of 15th street, where the young man was intercepted by police officers. During the search, a 38-caliber revolver was found in his possession, constituting a potential danger to the safety of the community.

The teenager was immediately taken into custody and transferred to the competent authority, where he must face the legal consequences of his actions. He is charged with the alleged crime of manufacturing, trafficking and illegal carrying of firearms and ammunition.