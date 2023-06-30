Captured for hitting her 4-year-old daughter

A woman was captured in Pitalito, Huila, for the alleged physical abuse that she would have inflicted on her 4-year-old daughter.

The citizen complaint alerted the authorities about the situation of the minor, which triggered an investigation to safeguard the violated rights of the girl.

The investigative work carried out by the Judicial Police Group for Children and Adolescents and the CTI revealed the mistreatment suffered by the minor at the hands of her mother. The medical report confirmed the presence of multiple lacerations on the girl’s back, face and feet, some of them recent and others from long ago. In addition, a fracture in the nasal septum was determined, probably caused by a blow with a closed fist.

Based on the evidence collected, the prosecuting entity requested an arrest warrant against the mother of the minor for the crime of domestic violence. Said order was recently executed in the Simón Bolívar neighborhood, at Carrera 19 with Calle 4. The woman was placed at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office 32, where her judicial situation will be determined.

As for the girl, she is currently under the care of a close relative, as determined and authorized by the Pitalito Family Police Station. Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Castro, commander of Police district number 5, confirmed this measure to ensure the well-being and protection of the minor.

Authorities urge the community to be vigilant and supportive of cases of child abuse, in order to protect the most vulnerable and promote a safe environment for all children.