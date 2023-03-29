Home News Captured for kidnapping in Campoalegre, Huila
In an operation carried out by the Gaula of the Huila Police, Luis Hernando Bejarano, who had a sentence of 29 years in prison for the crimes of kidnapping in competition with trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, was captured in the city ​​of Bogota.

The investigation that led to the capture of Bejarano dates back to 2018, when he detained a person against his will, whose vehicle was later stolen in the municipality of Campoalegre. For five years, the subject remained a fugitive from the authorities, but was finally located and captured in Bogotá while he was driving a public transport vehicle.

Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, commander of the Huila Police, highlighted the importance of this capture and stated that Bejarano will be transferred to a prison to serve his sentence. In addition, he called on the public to report any criminal activity and contribute to maintaining security in the region.

