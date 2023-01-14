Home News Captured for multiple crimes in Garzón • La Nación
The Huila Police Department captured a man in the municipality of Garzón who had a valid arrest warrant for multiple crimes. The captured man was left at the disposal of the competent authority to define his judicial situation.

In the Los Pinos neighborhood of the Garzón municipality, the Huila Police Department captured a man who was wanted for multiple crimes.

“Thanks to the registration and control plans that are being carried out in the Los Pinos neighborhood, on Carrera 11 with Calle 1 Sur, uniformed in the quadrant, they managed to capture a man whose judicial record was verified and he presented an arrest warrant. for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking and carrying arms and ammunition for the exclusive use of the armed forces”, indicates the official report of the authorities.

On the other hand, once the procedure has been carried out, this man is waiting for the competent authorities to define his judicial situation.

“This man was left at the disposal of the competent authorities waiting for a judge to determine his judicial situation”The police report ends.

