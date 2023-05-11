Captured for stealing from a farm in Pitalito, Huila

Two men were captured for the theft of a farm in the corregimiento of La Laguna, Arrayanes village in Pitalito, Huila.

Among those captured is a well-known criminal known as alias “Delta”, who together with “Gurru” was given a certain security measure in the prison.

The events occurred during the traffic control and background check plans carried out by the uniformed officers of the Traffic and Transportation Section on highways in southern Huila. The two men, aboard a motorcycle, were transporting a 42-inch television, a sound speaker, a motor pump, 2 cell phones, and other items, which had apparently been stolen moments before from a farm in the area.

According to the authorities, the criminals would have entered the house taking advantage of the fact that she was alone, stealing the most valuable items that they found at hand. They were captured at kilometer 140 of the Guachicos village, thanks to key information from the community.

Major Estaban Tapia, commander in charge of the fifth district, stressed that the information provided by the community was essential for the capture of these two criminals. The transit uniforms approached the men when they were parked a few meters before the checkpoint that they had installed on the road. Upon verifying the items they were carrying and the cell phones, a phone call from the victim entered stating that the cell phone is hers and that they had been stolen.

The two criminals were placed at the disposal of the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty, as allegedly responsible for the crime of qualified and aggravated theft. After the hearings, the security measure in the prison was determined. The authorities stress the importance of citizen participation in crime prevention and the capture of criminals.