In the Fundadores neighborhood of the municipality of Guamal, the Police captured a 25-year-old subject, who, in the company of another, fired a firearm against the humanity of a 44-year-old citizen, mowing down his life at the scene .

According to what happened, the uniformed officers, in the midst of the registration and control plans carried out near that sector, heard the detonation caused by a firearm; Therefore, they moved to that point, where they discovered the subjects after causing the death of their victim trying to flee on a motorcycle.

However, the driver of the same managed to escape and his partner was arrested by the authorities. During the inspection and search of his belongings, the weapon used in the crime was not found.

The technical inspection of the corpse was carried out by personnel from the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) and the captured subject was presented and left at the disposal of the local Prosecutor’s Office No. 32 of Acacías, where he must answer for this fact.

Source: Meta Police

