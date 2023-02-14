A Panamanian man was captured by the Valle Police at the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón international airport in Palmira. The subject, identified under the alias Everth, had a red Interpol circular and was one of the most wanted in his country of origin.

The Colombian authorities were advancing the ‘Disarmament Plan’, when they required a subject who, when identified, revealed that he had a red circular from Interpol for the crime of homicide and possession of firearms, issued for having committed a crime in the province. Colon, in Panama.

The subject was identified as Everth Abrahans, who is alleged to have participated in a crime committed on December 28, 2016 on central 9th ​​street avenue, in that Panamanian town. There he would have arrived aboard a taxi and would have shot several people who were in a car wash. Marco Marcelino Brands Lachington died in the incident and four other people were injured.

Alias ​​Everth, currently 28 years old, who has Colombian and Panamanian nationality, was a fugitive from justice. Apparently, since 2017 he had been hiding from the authorities in Buenaventura and intended to flee to Chile to continue unpunished for the crime he allegedly committed.

It was at that moment, when he entered the Palmira airport that serves the city of Cali, when uniformed officers from the Criminal Investigation Section (Sijin) and Colombian Migration officials identified and captured him, with an extradition order dated January 31. of 2022.

With that order, the authorities of Interpol Panama had generated the red notification of requirement of this citizen, to activate his search in the 195 member countries of the international organization of Police, in order that in any of those destinations in which he was identified to proceed to his arrest.

In addition, at the time of the capture he was on the poster of the 100 most wanted in Panama. “The captured person is left at the disposal of the International Affairs Prosecutor of the city of Bogotá DC for his respective extradition, in order to serve a sentence for the crimes previously exposed,” reported the Valle Police.

Colonel Ever Gómez, commander of the Valle del Cauca Police, pointed out that in the midst of the “Plan of intervention and accompaniment to the municipalities of the Valle Police Department”, on the day of the Disarmament Plan, 58 people were captured by the crimes of homicide and drug trafficking, of which 10 are for the crime of illegal possession of firearms.

In this campaign that seeks to counteract criminal phenomena in the department, the Panamanian subject was captured for the same crimes. “It is noteworthy that the Valle Police Department is implementing plans and controls within the framework of the disarmament plan in all its municipalities to guarantee the safety and coexistence of the people of Valle del Cauca,” said Commander Gómez.

In Nariño they captured one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the world

In the south of Colombia another subject was also found who was followed by the authorities of the world. The Police and Prosecutor authorities identified Wilder Emilio Sánchez Farfán, alias El Gato, when he was traveling on public roads in the city of Pasto.

It would be a man accused of being one of the main leaders of a transnational drug trafficking network born in Guayaquil, Ecuador. According to the Colombian Police, which had the support of the DEA, this man is considered a high-value target for the United States justice and is required for extradition purposes by the Southern District Court of California for the crime of conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. with Infobae

