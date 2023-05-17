Captured in Cali the terror of transgender women In Cali, a subject accused of the crimes of extortion in the form of attempt and threat or intimidation with a firearm or less lethal weapons was captured.

The director of the Cali section of the Prosecutor’s Office, Sandra Eugenia González Mina, formalized the capture, formulation, imputation and security measure in a prison establishment of alias “El Negro”.

“This alleged criminal actor would come in accordance with the material evidence threatening, stalking and constraining trans women, sex workers who are located in the San Nicolás sector in Cali, demanding sums of money, between 10,000 and 20,000 pesos a day, for allow them to locate themselves in this place to offer their sexual services”, explained the director.

According to the authorities’ report, this subject intended to instrumentalize these women so that they would dedicate themselves to the distribution of narcotic substances in this commune of the city, injuring one of them with a traumatic weapon as a method of intimidation.

González explained that a specialized prosecutor from the Cali Gaula and in coordination with the Judicial Police of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), in its Military Gaula component, managed to identify the accused.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the events occurred on April 12, when several men arrived with firearms and sharp blades to demand money, in exchange for letting them remain in the sector, where they worked as sex workers.

