Captured in Garzón and Guadalupe for motorcycle theft

Captured in Garzón and Guadalupe for motorcycle theft

In the work carried out by the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants, the capture of two people and the recovery of two motorcycles that had been reported stolen last year in Neiva and the Diocesan capital of the Department of Huila were achieved in the last few hours.

The first capture and recovery of the motorcycle occurred in Guadalupe, in the Centro neighborhood by the quadrant patrol when a history of the motorcycle was requested and it returned a positive result: the motorcycle had been stolen on October 18, 2022 in Neiva.

The citizen was captured for the crime of reception and presented together with the red FZ motorcycle with ORW17C plates to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

Therefore, in Garzón a person was captured with a motorcycle that had been stolen on July 9 in the diocesan capital, two people were riding on the motorcycle, one of them fled and the other managed to be caught and captured by the quadrant, the motorcycle was driving without license plates, which aroused the suspicion of the uniformed officers.

The captured citizen and the motorcycle were left before the Garzón Prosecutor’s Office 60.

