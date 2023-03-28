Home News Captured in Granada alleged murderers of a citizen
Captured in Granada alleged murderers of a citizen

In the El Bosque neighborhood of the municipality of Granada, two men known as “Yorman” and “Porrón” were captured by court order, charged with the crime of aggravated homicide and illegal possession of weapons.

After two months of investigation by intelligence officials and the Judicial Police, his responsibility was determined in the homicide recorded on January 28, 2023, where 44-year-old Dulver Antonio Castro Rojas lost his life.

According to the Police, the subjects who were mobilizing on a motorcycle, without saying a word, reached his home located in the El Bosque neighborhood of the municipality of Granada, activated firearms, hitting this citizen on several occasions, causing his death, apparently by the collection of a debt.

It should be noted that “Yorman and Porrón”, in addition to this homicide, have been investigated on several occasions for manufacturing, trafficking, carrying and/or possession of firearms, trafficking, manufacturing or possession of narcotics and for the crime of homicide.

These two subjects were left at the disposal of the Villavicencio Meta sectional prosecutor’s office 35, for the crimes attributed to them.

Source: Meta Police

