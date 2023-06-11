Captured in La Plata, Huila, for violent carnal access

The Police managed to capture a 26-year-old individual in the Páez neighborhood of the municipality of La Plata. The subject was wanted by a local criminal court due to the crime of violent carnal access.

According to judicial investigations, the now detainee would have sexually abused a 23-year-old woman in an apparent state of drunkenness. The events occurred on March 27, 2021 in the Panorama village, in the jurisdiction of La Plata, Huila.

The aggressor, in addition to violently subduing the victim, is reported to have threatened to kill her and her partner if he saw them together. After his capture, the individual was presented before the competent authorities and was subsequently sheltered with an insurance measure in a prison, at the end of the corresponding hearings.

The National Police continues with investigations to clarify other crimes that affect the life and sexual integrity of people in the region.

Tello, Huíla

In another isolated incident registered in the municipality of Tello, they managed to capture a well-known criminal known as ‘El Zorro’, who was evading the restrictive measure of freedom (home detention) imposed by a judge of the republic, later that months ago they carried out a search and search procedure at his residence, which is located in the vicinity of the cemetery, where they found several doses of narcotic drugs ready for distribution.

In the procedure this offender with the support of other people in the sector wanted to prevent the capture, throwing blunt objects at the uniformed, causing damage to an institutional vehicle.

For this reason, he was captured and presented to the Prosecutor’s Office, as allegedly responsible for the crimes of fraud at judicial resolution and damage to state property.