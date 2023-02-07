Home News Captured in Medellín alleged murderer of a young man from Sogamosa
Captured in Medellín alleged murderer of a young man from Sogamosa

Captured in Medellín alleged murderer of a young man from Sogamosa

In the city of Medellín, the SIJIN Criminal Investigation Section of the Boyacá Police, in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office, materialized the arrest warrant of a subject from the municipality of Sogamoso, accused of the crime of homicide.

The foregoing in response to events that occurred on December 8, 2022 when the aggressor attacked the humanity of the young Camilo Andrés Pérez Díaz, 29 years old, when he was outside his home on seventh A street with a career 20, Los Rosales neighborhood.

The subject captured for this homicide was made available to the authorities, where he will have to face charges for the crime of homicide.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

