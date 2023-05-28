Captured in Neiva alias “La Chata”

A firearm and narcotics were seized from Lina Marcela Pastrana Arcos, alias ‘La Chata’, in the middle of an operation against common crime in the city of Neiva.

The seizures were made in the search of Neiva Metropolitan Police units, at the woman’s home, located in the Peñón Redondo settlement, in commune 8 in the southeast of the Huilense capital.

It may interest you: Captured couple in Gigante with possible weapons of dissidents

Spokesmen for the security organization stated that in the search of the woman’s residence, they found a Smith Wesson revolver, 32 caliber, with three cartridges for it, 59 doses of cocaine and 66 doses of marijuana “which they intended to distribute in this sector, avoiding with this, that it reaches young people and nearby school environments.

Lina Marcela, 27 years old, was left at the disposal of the URI Prosecutor’s Office, for the crimes of illegal possession of firearms and trafficking, manufacture and possession of narcotics.

The control and guarantee judge decided to shelter her with a custodial measure.