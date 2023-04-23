Captured in Neiva with two firearms

The Neiva Metropolitan Police captured a subject known as ‘Cabeza de Chivo’, in flagrante delicto for the crime of illegally carrying firearms.

The Neiva Metropolitan Police carried out an important operation in the transport terminal of the capital of Huila, which has culminated in the capture of a man known as “Cabeza de Chivo”. The individual, identified as 26-year-old José Alberto Caro Pava, was caught red-handed with two illegal firearms, a Smith Wesson Caliber 38 mm revolver and a Traumatic Pistol with 01 magazine and 8 cartridges for it.

The prisoner, who records judicial notes for the crimes of Illegal Carrying of Firearms and Drug Trafficking, was made available to the competent authority for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing, carrying or possession of firearms, parts or ammunition. Before a control and guarantee judge, his legal situation will be decided.

another arrest

In another event, a man known as “Recycler” was captured. The subject, 43 years old, was detained by quadrant 40 of the CAI Bogotá, while allegedly trying to sell narcotics in the 19th race with 3rd street south of the Santa Isabel neighborhood of the city of Neiva.

At the time of being approached by the police patrol, the individual tried to get rid of a plastic bag containing 170 doses of bazuco, which, according to information from the public, were being sold on the spot. Thanks to the rapid intervention of the National Police agents, the offender was captured and made available to the competent authorities.

The “Recycler” was left at the disposal of the competent authority for the crime of Traffic, Manufacture and Carrying of Narcotics. In the next few hours, a guarantee control judge will define his legal situation.

This operation is the result of the Plan Cazador, which seeks to combat drug trafficking and consumption throughout the national territory. The National Police will continue to carry out these controls throughout the country, with the aim of guaranteeing citizen security and reducing the incidence of crime. Citizens are invited to report any suspicious situation through the 123 emergency line or with the nearest quadrant patrol.