Captured in Pitalito for traffic signal theft

At dawn today, a man identified as ‘Plinplin’ was captured in the Los Guaduales neighborhood of Pitalito, Huila, after being surprised by the community while carrying a traffic signal installed at an intersection in the urban area of ​​Valle de Laboyos.

The incident took place on Calle 7 with Carrera 14b at the corner, when the residents were awakened by an unusual noise. Upon realizing what was happening, they immediately contacted the quadrant patrol, who quickly went to the scene and managed to arrest the individual in flagrante delicto, carrying the stolen sign with them.

Alias ​​’Plinplin’ was taken into custody and later transferred to the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty, where he will face charges for alleged qualified and aggravated robbery.

Major Esteban Tapia, commander of the Fifth Police District, explained that these types of incidents are generally related to the consumption of narcotic substances, and that the stolen items are usually sold to junkyards. Given this situation, inspections will be carried out and recommendations will be provided to the corresponding commercial establishments, warning the owners about the consequences of participating in the criminal chain when receiving stolen objects.

another detainee

In Brussels, Pitalito, Huila, uniformed men from the Brussels Police substation quadrant also captured a man in flagrante delicto, who was arguing with another citizen and threatening him with a firearm.

The 23-year-old captured, the uniformed officers found a 38-caliber revolver with 3 percussed cartridges and cartridge in the drum.

The man was made available to the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty, as allegedly responsible for the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking and illegal carrying of firearms and threats.