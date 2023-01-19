In Garzón, two people were turned over to the competent authorities for attempted theft and personal injury.

Two subjects who tried to steal cash, items and a motorcycle from a 62-year-old adult in Garzón and who was injured with a traumatic weapon, were followed in a pursuit by the National Police until they were intercepted in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Altamira , village El Grifo; in the procedure an adult was captured and a minor apprehended.

Thanks to the padlock plan executed by the Garzón quadrants, in coordination with the Judicial Police and the Transit and Transport Section, it was possible to pursue the two criminals, material perpetrators of the personal injuries and the attempted theft, and capture them while they were fleeing in a motorcycle.

The commander of the Huila Police indicated that “in the padlock plan and the opportune reaction of the quadrants and transit men, the capture of a subject and the apprehension of a minor, who had committed a theft and injuries to a citizen” assured Colonel Gustavo A Camargo Romero.

So far in January, theft has shown a significant reduction as follows: -89% in commercial theft, -41% in residential theft, -32% in motorcycle theft, -100% in vehicle theft and -50% in the theft of cattle or Abigeato.