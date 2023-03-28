In the El Centro neighborhood of the municipality of Pore, a 48-year-old woman from Tame was captured, who had a valid arrest warrant, issued by the Municipal Court of Tauramena, for the crime of carnal access with a child under fourteen years of age.

The victim is the daughter of the woman, who reported to the authorities that she was raped by her stepfather, who carnally accessed her with the consent of her parent, in a hotel in Yopal in December 2018.

According to the authorities’ report, the woman, her then sentimental partner and the minor, traveled from Tauramena to do Christmas shopping in Yopal, that night they stayed in a hotel in the same room where her mother forced her to submit to her stepfather.

According to the victim, these same events were repeated on several occasions in the house located in Tauramena, until the abuses stopped in May 2020.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

