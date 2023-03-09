In the past, our Metense ancestors developed a knowledge that today is in danger of disappearing due to different factors such as modernity phenomena, social dynamics and problems in the territories.

It has become a necessity to protect the knowledge, techniques and memory of the patrimonial values ​​associated with the cultural tradition, being the Special Safeguarding Plans (PES), a management instrument; as well as a work route that serves to protect the cultural manifestations or expressions investigated.

In recent years, three PES have been developed in Meta: that of traditional San Martin kitchens; agricultural and craft vocation of Alto Guatiquía (San Juanito and El Calvario) and Salinas de Upín (Restrepo). Guarantees that were granted by the Departmental Heritage Council of Meta, with the aim of mitigating the risks and threats of these traditional practices.

Each declaration has been the product of participatory research projects of several months, led by the Departmental Institute of Culture of Meta (IDCM) with support from the Mayor’s Offices of Restrepo, San Martín de los Llanos, El Calvario and San Juanito, in which bearers participated. , knowledgeable, older adults, cultural managers, students and officials of public and private institutions associated with immaterial manifestations.

The municipalities have ideas that are materialized by researchers from the Departmental Institute of Culture of Meta, however, during the process the municipalities support with logistical elements that allow the full development of the investigations, as was the case of Restrepo and the other municipalities.

For her part, Camila Arismendy, director of the IDCM, assured that “in the construction of the Restrepo Special Safeguarding Plan, the Restrepo Mayor’s Office was a fundamental support in the community dialogue and its commitment is reflected in alternative actions for the conservation of the infrastructure of the mines that functioned as an industry in this municipality”.

It should be noted that the PES allow the community to propose different strategies to protect and safeguard the cultural heritage of their municipality for future generations, generating a greater sense of belonging.

Source: Government of Meta

