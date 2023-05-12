Home » Captured in Putumayo alleged murderer of a Casanareña teenager
Captured in Putumayo alleged murderer of a Casanareña teenager

Captured in Putumayo alleged murderer of a Casanareña teenager

After completing the preliminary hearings, the Promiscuous Judge of Trinidad sent to jail a subject designated as the Material Author by way of fraud, for the crime of aggravated femicide with circumstances of lesser punishment, in competition with violent carnal access.

The subject identified as Luis Ángel Rojas Gaitán, 22, was captured by police officers in the Las Piscinas de Orito neighborhood, (Putumayo) after it was confirmed that an arrest warrant was out against him.

Rojas Gaitán, who did not accept the charges, is accused of the crime of the 15-year-old Luz Beidy Escobar Bareño, which occurred on November 21, 2019, whose body was found on the banks of the Pauto River in Trinidad, with injuries to the neck, caused with a knife.

The captured man was transferred from Orito to a prison in Casanare, while the process was made available to the Eighth Prosecutor of the Yopal Homicide Unit.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

