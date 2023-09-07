Captured in Saravena alias Muelas, alleged member of the ELN – news

The Ombudsman’s Office requested all State institutions to be present and guarantee the rights of the community of the Siberia 1 village, in Tame, Arauca, because it was caught in the middle of the confrontations between the ELN and a dissident faction of the Farc.

A humanitarian mission of the entity, made up of officials from its Arauca Regional and representatives of the UN Verification Mission, the OAS Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Catholic Church , evidenced in the place the serious affectation to the human rights of peasant families and the indigenous community of the La Esperanza reservation.

The fighting has immersed the inhabitants of the sector in an atmosphere of permanent fear and anxiety. There are lifeless bodies of combatants whose removal process is in the hands of the authorities.

Also read: Several dead and wounded leave clashes between Farc and ELN dissidents in Arauca

The population has restrictions on mobility, limitations on access to education and traditional activities, food shortages, without electricity, and does not have drinking water. In addition, the mission verified damage to homes and property and found unexploded devices, which the public force is carrying out the deactivation process.

All this situation is contrary to International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and violates the rights of those who live in the area where the hostilities take place, which is why the authorities must address the complex human rights situation, implement urgent and effective actions that allow the activation of care and protection routes, necessary to safeguard the rights of the community.

The risks warned by the Ombudsman

A few days ago, the Ombudsman asked the institutions to address the critical situation, also aggravated by the conflict between armed actors outside the law, in Puerto Rondón (Arauca), since about 280 families had to confine themselves in the sector known as Marreros, several of them in educational centers and communal houses, and a little more than 180 were forced to undertake a massive inter-veredal displacement.

Through Early Alerts 023 of 2021, issued for Puerto Rondón and Cravo Norte, and 011 of 2023, for Arauca, Arauquita, Saravena, Fortul and Tame, the national institution that guarantees human rights warned of the serious risks for the civilian population because of the confrontation between the illegal armed actors.

The Ombudsman’s Office reiterates the call to the armed groups in conflict to cease all actions that may affect the civilian population, to leave it out of the conflict and to show gestures of peace.

Source: Ombudsman

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

