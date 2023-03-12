In the urban area of ​​Saravena, authorities managed to capture alias ‘Quildo’, an alleged member of the ELN’s Martha Elena Barón commission, by court order.

This subject was required by justice to answer for the crime of rebellion.

Alias ​​”Quildo” would have a criminal history of approximately 6 years in the ELN, and would be in charge of conducting criminal intelligence, to later commit terrorist actions against the Public Force and critical infrastructure of the State in the department of Arauca.

After his capture, he was placed at the disposal of the competent authority, to begin his prosecution process.

Source: National Army

