Captured in Suaza for qualified theft and for illegal carrying of ammunition

In the Simón Bolívar neighborhood of the Suaza municipality, Huila, two men were captured in independent actions.

One of them faces charges for qualified theft, while the second was apprehended for illegally carrying ammunition.

The first arrest took place when the authorities managed to capture a man from Florencia, Caquetá, who had an arrest warrant for the crime of qualified theft. The order was issued by the municipal promiscuous court number 1 of Curillo, dated November 22, 2022. This action seeks to guarantee that the individual responds to justice for the charges against him.

It may interest you: He faces prison for homicide in a tragic act of intolerance in Tarqui

On the other hand, in the same town of Suaza, a subject was captured who was transporting ammunition in small quantities destined for 9 mm caliber pistols. The fact constitutes an infraction according to the criminal code, which prohibits the manufacture, trafficking or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition without proper authorization. As a result, the individual was taken into custody and later turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

The corresponding investigations and judicial processes will determine the legal consequences that the captured individuals will face.

In other facts presented in Campoalegre, Huila, in the San Francisco neighborhood, two women were captured, who were surprised to attack each other again and with some injuries apparently caused with a knife.

The two women, who present injuries to the face, back, and head, were initially referred to the care center to receive medical attention and were later made available to the competent authorities for the crime of personal injury.