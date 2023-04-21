Home » Captured in Tame subject who tried to collect millionaire extortion from a merchant
Captured in Tame subject who tried to collect millionaire extortion from a merchant

Military Gaula Casanare and CTI of the Attorney General’s Office managed to capture a man in flagrante delicto who was about to collect twenty million pesos from a Tame merchant.

This capture is added to the one that took place in the past days, of a subject accused of being a member of the dissidents of the Farc – Tenth Structure, who illegally profit under the crime of extortion from the merchants of Casanare and Arauca for their criminal activities in these departments. On this occasion, this subject would be at the service of the head of Structure 28, under the command of alias Antonio Medina.

During the procedure, it was possible to recover the money, as well as the capture of the subject who were left at the disposal of the competent authority for their respective prosecution process, issuing an intra-mural measure for the crimes of extortion and conspiracy to commit a crime.

It is worth mentioning that the capture of this subject occurred in flagrante delicto, in the municipal seat of Tame, where a continuous violation of the rights and freedoms of fellow citizens of the departments of Casanare and Arauca had been taking place.

Source: National Army – Eighth Division

