The authorities announced the capture of a man alleged to have sexually abused four women in different regions of the country, including two in the department of Huila, one in Antioquia and another in Cauca.

The researchers managed to establish a pattern of behavior in the alleged sexual predator, who took advantage of the fact that his victims were under the influence of alcohol to subdue them.

The investigation began as a result of two complaints filed by women who were sexually assaulted in the municipality of Teruel, Huila, during the month of January. Both victims would have been in a defenseless state due to alcohol consumption, which was used by the man to sexually abuse them in a wooded area.

The subject also faces complaints of violent carnal access in Inzá, Cauca, against a minor under 13 years of age, and in Ciudad Bolívar, Antioquia, against an 18-year-old girl. The authorities are looking for more possible victims to present their complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In another part of Huila, in the municipality of Pital, two men were arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two 12-year-old girls when they were 8 years old. One of the victims would have been subjected to humiliation about 20 times, while the other would have been assaulted three times.

The Prosecutor’s Office ordered a custodial measure for the three individuals while the investigation against them continues. The authorities reiterated their commitment to take firm action against sexual crimes and urged potential victims to report any type of assault.