In the municipality of San Martín, Meta was captured alias ‘El Flaco’, leader of the criminal group “Los Mercenarios”, who was transporting a load of 4,995 7.62 caliber rifle cartridges in a car.

The event was recorded in the urban area of ​​this municipality, Las Ferias neighborhood, after the police authorities through the Special Operations Group (GOES) after a police intelligence call carried out the inspection of the vehicle, finding these elements in the middle of canvas , valued at about 15 million pesos.

The authorities are investigating the origin and destination of this war material, however, the Police assure that the 44-year-old alias ‘El Flaco’, leader of this criminal group ‘Los Mercenarios’, has criminal interference in the departments of Meta and Arauca; For this reason, it is not ruled out that they would be war supplies for multi-crime structures.

According to information from intelligence and criminal investigation, ‘Los Mercenarios’ would be a criminal organization dedicated to the purchase and sale of weapons, ammunition and other elements, with these, they would be feeding the criminal links between these two departments of the Orinoquía region.

The captured subject and seized war material was presented and left at the disposal of the 39th sectional Prosecutor’s Office of San Martín, for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking, and carrying weapons, ammunition for restricted use, for the exclusive use of the armed forces or explosives.

Source: Meta Police

