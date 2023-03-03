In the last few hours, an operation allowed the dismantling of the common crime group, ‘Los Trocheros’, dedicated to kidnapping for extortion and extortion in the Ariari region, department of Meta.

Authorities achieved a total of seven captures simultaneously, which were carried out in the city of Bogotá and the municipalities of Cajamarca in Tolima; Tocancipá, Cundinamarca; Cartagena del Chaira in Caquetá and Vista Hermosa, jurisdiction of Meta.

Among those captured are the main ringleader and the rest of his members known in the criminal environment as: ‘Rasputín or Smurf’, ‘Orlando’, ‘El Mono’, ‘Araguato’, ‘El Médico’, ‘La Chiquita’ and ‘Yadira’, who were notified of the arrest warrants issued by a court in the Meta department, for the crimes of extortionate kidnapping, extortion, conspiracy to commit a crime for the purpose of kidnapping and extortion, illegal possession of weapons and theft.

During the development of the operation, in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Vista Hermosa, Meta, a cove was found that stored war and quartermaster material, ballistic vests and communication elements.

According to intelligence analysis and field actions in criminal investigation, it was identified that “Los Trocheros” is a structure made up of former members of former FARC structures, its leader being alias “Carlos”, “Rasputín” or “Pitufo”. ‘, who was captured during this operation in Cartagena de Chaira, Caquetá, and who committed crimes in the former ‘Daniel Aldana’ mobile column of that same guerrilla group.

Alias ​​’Carlos’, ‘Rasputín’ or ‘Pitufo’ as he is known, has several criminal records in his criminal history for crimes such as rebellion, prisoner escape, theft and manufacturing, trafficking, carrying and/or possession of firearms, accessories, parts and/or ammunition.

Criminal act of Los Trocheros

Likewise, ‘Los Trocheros’ would be responsible for seven acts of kidnapping for extortion registered for the year 2022 in municipalities in the south of the department of Meta, affecting ranchers, merchants and farmers, who were deprived of their liberty between 8 to 15 days and for who demanded payment of large sums of money ranging between 300 and 1,000 million pesos for their release.

In its criminal activities, this structure identified itself as alleged members of the Segunda Marquetalia, in front of ‘Alfonso Cano’, distributing pamphlets alluding to that criminal organization and generating extortion. The affected region corresponds to the municipalities of Granada, Vista Hermosa, Puerto Lleras, Fuentedeoro, and San Juan de Arama in Meta.

The seven captured were presented and left at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, where the judicialization process is being carried out and they must answer for the crimes already described.

Source: Meta Police

