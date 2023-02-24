From March 6 to 17, the Government of Meta will make housing applications that will be virtually, through the platform vivienda.meta.gov.co

The Secretary of Housing of the Department, Martha Serrano, explained that those interested must enlist the documents to have the opportunity to be beneficiaries of one of the 200 houses that will be delivered in this municipality.

Interested llaneros must meet the requirements of Article 11 of agreement 001 of 2021, among which are not having their own home, nor having received housing subsidies.

Additionally, they must attach to the platform a single PDF document that contains proof of residence, a copy of identity documents of the family nucleus, a copy of the civil marriage registry or proof of de facto marital union, the municipal certificate of the Sisben score and the certificate of income.

In the event that the citizen is part of a differential approach, they must also add the documents that apply in each case:

1.If you are a victim, you must indicate it in the application form.

2.Indicate how many family members are victims.

3. Substitute or community mothers must attach the certification from the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare.

4. Sworn statement proving the status of male or female head of household.

5.Prove the condition of disability with a suitable document.

6. Red Unidos Certification, yes it belongs to it.

7. Report if one of the beneficiaries or the family nucleus is part of a reintegration or reincorporation process.

Source: Government of Meta

