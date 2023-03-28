Home News Captured in Vista Hermosa alias “Chucho Gamba” presumed member of the Farc dissidents
News

Captured in Vista Hermosa alias “Chucho Gamba” presumed member of the Farc dissidents

by admin
Captured in Vista Hermosa alias “Chucho Gamba” presumed member of the Farc dissidents

Authorities developed an operation to capture alias ‘Chucho Gamba’, presumed member of the ‘Jorge Briceño Suarez’ structure, ‘Marco Aurelio Buen Día’ commission of the Farc dissidents.

The capture was registered in the Guadualito village of the Vista Hermosa municipality, where the 59-year-old subject was located, who has an arrest warrant against him, for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, for terrorist purposes, conformation of armed groups and extortion.

According to the Police, “Chucho Gamba” performed logistics and criminal intelligence functions, under the command of alias “Sergio Carvajal.” He allegedly dedicated himself to delivering extortion flyers mainly against ranchers, farmers, contractors, merchants, and farmers in the villages of Avión Caído, Yarumales, La Cooperativa, Laureles, Guadualito, and surrounding areas.

After the operation, the authorities took this subject out of the area by helicopter, who was placed at the disposal of the requesting authority, where a Judge of the Republic will define his legal and criminal situation.

Source: Meta Police

See also  Liceo Manzoni in Milan, families will pay the damages for the graffiti on the walls during the occupation

You may also like

Putting pressure on the Supreme Court to run...

Diversity of Spanish drives artificial intelligence crazy

German coalition reaches agreement after marathon negotiations

Traitor Lolita Milyavska was ridiculed in Russia for...

Northern Ireland terrorist threat level raised to ‘serious’

Digital Germany ticket with obstacles for seniors

Kenan Doğulu’s ‘I Do It You Know’ statement:...

FAO calls to serve 153,000 people in 18...

Strange lights in the sky over Castrop-Rauxel –...

Davutoğlu’s call to politicians: Let’s get purified

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy