Authorities developed an operation to capture alias ‘Chucho Gamba’, presumed member of the ‘Jorge Briceño Suarez’ structure, ‘Marco Aurelio Buen Día’ commission of the Farc dissidents.

The capture was registered in the Guadualito village of the Vista Hermosa municipality, where the 59-year-old subject was located, who has an arrest warrant against him, for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, for terrorist purposes, conformation of armed groups and extortion.

According to the Police, “Chucho Gamba” performed logistics and criminal intelligence functions, under the command of alias “Sergio Carvajal.” He allegedly dedicated himself to delivering extortion flyers mainly against ranchers, farmers, contractors, merchants, and farmers in the villages of Avión Caído, Yarumales, La Cooperativa, Laureles, Guadualito, and surrounding areas.

After the operation, the authorities took this subject out of the area by helicopter, who was placed at the disposal of the requesting authority, where a Judge of the Republic will define his legal and criminal situation.

Source: Meta Police

