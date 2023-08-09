Captured in Yopal dangerous criminals accused of various crimes – news

Sandra Viviana Alfonso Calvo, Departmental Delegate of the Casanare Registry, delivered a general report on registered candidates for the October elections.

The official pointed out that 9 candidates registered for the Casanare Governorate, 108 candidates for the Departmental Assembly of Casanare, 115 candidates for mayors, 1,670 candidates for municipal councils and 197 candidates for Local Administrative Boards; for a total of 2,099 registered, which represents an increase of 1.84% compared to the number of registered applicants, in the 2019 local authority elections, which at that time were 2,061.

In each of the 19 municipalities the distribution was made as follows:

Yopal: Mayor 14 candidates – Council 250 candidates – JAL 185 candidates

Aguazul: Mayor 7 candidates – Council 197 candidates

Chameza: Mayor 3 candidates – Council 23 candidates

Corozal Herd: Mayor 10 candidates – Council 70 Candidates

The Saltworks: Mayor 2 candidates – Council 21 candidates

Peanut: Mayor 6 candidates – Council 104 candidates

Monterrey: Mayor 10 candidates – Council 106 candidates

nunchía: Mayor 3 candidates – Council 63 candidates

Orocué: Mayor 3 candidates – Council 72 candidates

Peace of Ariporo: Mayor 11 candidates – Council 163 candidates

Pore: Mayor 7 candidates – Council 71 candidates

Receiver: Mayor 3 candidates – Council 31 candidates

Sabanalarga: Mayor 5 candidates – Council 39 candidates

Sacama: Mayor 3 candidates – Council 26 candidates

Saint Louis of Palenque: Mayor 4 candidates – Council 57 candidates

Tamara: Mayor 2 candidates – Council 45 candidates

Tauramena: Mayor 6 candidates – Council 98 candidates – JAL 12 candidates

Trinidad: Mayor 7 candidates – Council 88 candidates

Villanueva: Mayor 9 candidates – Council 146 candidates

Regarding the polling stations, the delegate confirmed that so far there are no plans to change any of the points, a situation that is supported by the Army and the Police, who will guarantee the security of the elections.

In the same press conference, Yamir Leonardo Moreno, Coordinator of the electoral process in Casanare, pointed out that the National Electoral Council will be attentive to the claims made by the candidates, who registered through the E8 form.

The departmental delegate of Casanare, Alfonso Calvo, explained that now the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation will review the list of registered candidates to detect possible backgrounds and disabilities that the National Electoral Council would later study and declare.

The consolidation with names and parties is expected for next week, as well as the participation quotas and other relevant data of the contest.

